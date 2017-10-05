LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has welcomed the government announcement withdrawing the amendment in regard to the Finality of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) in the electoral reforms and said this is a big victory of the masses.

He was talking to the media at Mansoora after presiding over a meeting of the JI central leadership on Wednesday.

Sirajul Haq said that the ruling party had made a conspiracy to include the Ahmedis among the Muslims through an amendment in the law but the nation and the media were fully awake and foiled the conspiracy. He said if the nation was fully awake in respect of its rights and ideological and religious identity, the conspiracies from all quarters against the identity of the nation could fail.

The JI chief said that the government had moved the electoral amendment bill in haste without taking into confidence the political parties. The political parties were not aware of this move and even the PPP which had majority in the Senate, had been ignorant of this bill due to which the government was able to get it through by a single vote.

He reiterated that the authority to appoint the NAB Chairman should be withdrawn from the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, and vested in a judicial body headed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justices of the four provinces and the Islamabad High Court.

Meanwhile, the American Consul General at Lahore, Elizabeth Trudeau, called on Sirajul Haq at Mansoora. The JI chief welcomed the US diplomat on her first visit to JI head office and expressed the hope that she would play her role in nullifying the negative propaganda in respect of this country. In-Charge, political and regional affairs at the Consulate, Meghan Mercier, was also present on the occasion.

Siraj expressed deep concern over the prevailing situation in Kashmir and said that the prompt solution of the Kashmir issue was necessary for peace and stability in the region. He also drew the attention of the US diplomat toward the miserable plight of the Rohingya Muslims in Burma and said it was astonishing that the US and the world bodies were not discharging their duties in this regard.

IFTIKHAR 04-10-2017

OUR STAFF REPORTER