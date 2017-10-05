LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to consider different proposals and initiatives taken for the promotion of horticulture in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said: “the government is pursuing the policy of beautifying development projects through horticulture. The beautification as well as ensuring general cleanliness of different cities is our responsibility and for the purpose, work is to be done in an organised manner.”

He directed that a comprehensive plan be presented in next a few days for beautifying the provincial metropolis and other cities through horticulture.

Along with it, recommendations be also finalized to titivate the commercial buildings through horticulture. Terming the outsourcing as a successful model, he said that we need to beautify the cities through horticulture by following this model.

In his message on World Teachers’ Day to be marked today (October 5) , the chief minister said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight the overall importance of the teachers

His message read: “I pay respect to my teachers as well as the teaching community of the whole country with great reverence. I owe my success in the life to my teachers who played a tremendous role. Today, we should reiterate our commitment to respect our teachers.”

It added: “Education is the prerequisite for national development and the personality that educates the builders of the nation is called a teacher. The teacher is a personality that lights the candle of knowledge and plays an important role in giving direction to thinking approach and intellectual ken of the students. In every society, the teacher enjoys the supreme status and is regarded as a spiritual father. His pivotal role cannot be ignored in making the student a useful citizen of the society by giving positive direction to his thinking.”

Also he condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian army at the Line of Control and expressed deep sense of grief over the martyrdom of children.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said firing on the civilian population by the Indian army is a highly cowardly act. He said that India’s military jingoism is a grave threat to the regional peace and added that India should not underestimate our capabilities. The brave armed forces of Pakistan have the fullest capability to deal with any aggression.

OUR STAFF REPORTER