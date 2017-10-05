LAHORE - Renewing pledge to protect animal lives, the World Animal Day was marked on Wednesday in the provincial capital.

Lahore Zoo organised a special event to mark World Animal Day. Children and visitors also attended it. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Wildlife Department DG Khalid Ayaz Khan highlighted the importance of the day and stressed the need for protecting animal rights. The DG also shared his department’s feats with The Nation, saying: “In collaboration with the Forest Department, we have launched Green Pakistan Project to raise awareness among people.”

The DG said awareness walks and discussion sessions would also be held while work on documentaries was underway.

To mark World Animal Day, WWF-Pakistan screened documentary for students, journalists and members of civil society to highlight the issues of illegal wildlife trade.

The film, ‘Racing Extinction’, is a 2015 documentary that follows a group of undercover activists trying to draw attention to the role of mankind in the loss of at least half of the world's species.

Rab Nawaz of WWF-Pakistan said: “On this day, lets aim to celebrate animal life in all forms and their relationship with humankind. It is important to acknowledge the ecological importance of animals, as they bring us closer to nature. There is a dire need to raise awareness about all animal issues that exist throughout the world.”

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report 2016, global populations of fish, birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles declined by 58 per cent between 1970 and 2012. Key factors that contribute to increasing wildlife trafficking include weak coordination and cooperation among enforcement agencies, lack of political commitment and support in wildlife crime control and absence of public engagement.

According to APP, the Vets Care Club of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) held a walk to mark the day to create awareness among people about protection and conservation of animal lives, humane handling of animals in feeding, treatment and illegal prey. Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while a number of students from various societies, including Special Animals and Veterinary Emergency Relief Society, Vet Crescent Society, Vets Care Club, and faculty members participated.

FaizaN aLI wARRAICH