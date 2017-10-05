Woman dies in roof collapse

A woman died when the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in the wee hours of Wednesday. Rescuers said that the building located in Sanda was in a dilapidated condition. A woman identified as Rubina was buried under the rubble and died. The body was pulled out from the debris and shifted to Mayo Hospital. –INP

Morning walker crushed under tractor

A 28-year-old man was crushed to death under a tractor-trolley in Raiwind on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified by police as Muhammad Ikram Mayo, a resident of Kingra village. A police officer said the man was walking alongside a road on Wednesday morning when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit him from the rear side. As a result, he died on the spot. The driver managed to escape while the police reached the spot and impounded the tractor. The police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

Four involved in illegal business arrested

A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday arrested four persons allegedly involved in illegal business of currency exchange. According to an FIA spokesman, the team conducted raid at MNM Tehsil office road Siddiqi plaza Gojra and recovered Rs110,000, three laptops, cheque books, ledgers,receipts and other documents regarding hundi hawala from the possession of Nadeem Ahmad Bandhesha, Khalid Javed, Zahid Hussain and Imdad Hussain. The accused persons said that Ahmad Sial chairman MNM,Iram Shehzadi wife of Ahmad Sial and others were running this business. They were receiving huge amounts from the people on the promise to give them motorcycles at lower prices. The bank account of this business having amount of Rs 1,355,000 was sealed and a case was registered. –App

Hot, dry weather to continue

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, including the provincial capital, during the next couple of days. According to the Met office, no chance of rain is expected while temperature in day is likely to decrease in coming days. In the city, weather remained hot and dry while maximum temperature was recorded 36 degrees celsius on Wednesday. –App

Shalimar AC remanded to NAB custody

An accountability court on Wednesday remanded Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Safdar Virk allegedly involved in Wagah Town scam to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody on a ten-day physical remand. Earlier, NAB officials produced the accused AC before the Accountability Court-I Judge Imtiaz Hussain and sought physical remand of the accused for investigation. At this,the court handed over the accused to NAB on ten days physical remand and ordered to produce him again on expiry of the remand term. Acting on a complaint about financial mismanagement allegedly committed by the officials of Wagah Town, NAB launched investigation this April. The NAB arrested the accused assistant commissioner on Tuesday on the charges of embezzling millions of rupees in connivance with other officials. The suspects filed bogus entries during the registry process. –Staff Reporter

PTI leader lashes out at PML-N president

The leader and lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Babar Awan took a swip at deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and said he was adopting the policy of conflict with the state institutions and pushing the country into crisis. Addressing to press conference in Chairman secretariat Lahore, PTI leader alleged that N-League has pushed Pakistan in three big crisis particularly put the institutions before each other.“Government is passing unconstitutional laws from Parliament in dark just to retains its reign,” he said. He asked on what law disqualified Nawaz Sharif is being given state protocol as the children of the PM Abbasi were not allowed to enter in the PM House. –INP