LAHORE - A water preservation plan was unveiled at an event in a leading university of Lahore Wednesday.

The Nestlé Pakistan announced an alliance with Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums), Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), WWF Pakistan, Punjab Agriculture Department and Pakistan Agriculture Research Centre (PARC) to preserve water. The coalition would implement Nestlé Pakistan Water Plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Nestlé Pakistan MD Bruno Olierhoek said: “We will increase the number of drinking water facilities to 7 in 2018 with a new installation in Kabirwala.”

He went on to say: “We want to promote drip irrigation amongst other water efficient initiatives. By the end of 2017, drip irrigation will be implemented on 68 acres leading to water saving of 147 mio litres which will be further extended to 185 acres resulting in savings of over 400 mio litres by the end of 2019.”

Dr Syed Sohail Hussain Naqvi said: “Lums is proud to play its role in addressing water issue.” SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Sulehri stressed the need for joint efforts.

Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood said: “We have been struggling to maintain adequate surface water supply for the past three decades.”

WWF-Pakistan CEO Hammad Naqi Khan said: “WWF Pakistan is proud to have played an important role in facilitating Nestlé Sheikhupura factory achieve Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Certification and become the first factory in Pakistan and the first factory in the Nestlé World to do so.”

“We are the third most water-stressed country in the world, with our current per capita annual water availability 1,017 cubic meters (down from 1,500 cubic meters in 2009). There are scientific guesstimates that the country may dry by 2025 if we do not take joint action,” it was highlighted.

The Nestlé Pakistan Water Plan aims to bring together multiple partners to preserve and protect water resources.

PIA chief operating officer visits airport

LAHORE - PIA Chief Operating Officer Ziauddin Qureshi visited the Lahore airport Wednesday and reviewed the performance of different departments.

He reviewed the performance of flight service, catering and engineering departments of the airline. He warned that laxity would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, work charge employees staged a demonstration at AIIAP for non-payment for the past two months. A group of 10 employees were issued cheques but dishonored.

The chief met with the protesters and assured them of resolving the issue soon. He also gave away Rs5,000 to one of the protesters to meet one of his immediate financial needs.