LAHORE - Senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday slammed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his tirade against the judiciary as he accused him of setting the institutions against each other.

“Does Mian Sab want that corruption cases should be decided in people’s court?” he asked while addressing a news conference after chairing a meeting at party’s Model Town secretariat here.

Kaira alleged that Nawaz Sharif had started pressurizing the judiciary and the media in the name of people’s court. He said corruption cases could only be decided in the court of law and not in the court of people. According to him, Mian Nawaz Sharif was under pain with the thought of getting an adverse verdict from the present judiciary.

He warned that PPP will resist the PML-N’s policy of setting the institutions against each other. Kaira criticized the PML-N government for its legislation to facilitate a disqualified person to become head of a political party. “A legislation done to save one person is not justifiable in any case”, he added.

PPP leader also came down hard on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for visiting the accountability court. “It is contempt of the judicial system on the part of ministers to stand along with a convicted person in the court,” he said, adding that interior minister could not visit the court for a person who has been disqualified as member of the parliament by the court.

Replying to a question, he said that PPP would oppose the Pakistan army if it tried to acquire a political role under a political dispensation. He also believed that yesterday’s corps commanders’ conference did not have any political agenda. He said PPP did not expect the army to take any step detrimental to democracy.

Talking about the party meeting, he said that issues relating to party leadership’s upcoming Punjab visits came under discussion.