LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday admitted for regular hearing a petition, seeking registration of high treason case against ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly making speeches against the judiciary and other state institutions.

Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem took up the petition and directed the Defence police to submit a report until on October 9.

Jawad Asharaff, a resident of DHA, moved the petition submitting that on July 28, a five-member bench of Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz as PM.

He said Nawaz after his disqualification had taken out a rally in August from Islamabad to Lahore during which he had made speechin in which he had criticised the judiciary and passed inappropriate remarks against judges and other state institutions.

He said that Nawaz had also levelled allegations against the members of the joint investigation team formed by the Supreme Court to probe into his offshore assets.

He submitted that Nawaz had committed sedition by trying to defame state institutions of judiciary and the security institutions. He said that disqualified PM had also been trying to incite people against the state institution.

He said that Nawaz speeches tantamount to committing treason. The petitioner said that he had submitted an application to the police for registration of high treason case against the former preimeir but no action was taken.

He asked the court to issue directives to the police to lodge a high treason case against Nawaz Sharif.

OUR STAFF REPORTER