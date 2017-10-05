LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday censured the Punjab government for not presenting details of public sector companies.

Hearing the case of alleged corruption in Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC), court during the last hearing had directed the government to submit the details of all the public sector firms functioning throughout the province on Wednesday but it failed to do so.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi observed that the advocate general office has not been complying with the court orders. He said that the chief minister would be summoned if the details were not submitted on the next hearing.

PSPC CEO Nabeel Javed was present in the court but the government lawyer did not present the data of even that company.

“Is the institution [of governance] being plagued by illegal appointments? Why are the details not being provided? Is it East India Company? Why are CEOs of these companies being paid millions of rupees as salary? Why there is no one who can raise a question,” the court fumed.

Ordering the government to come up with the details of all public sector companies functioning in Punjab, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Lawyer Sania Kanwal has moved the petition against Punjab Saaf Pani Company, alleging that billions of rupees from national exchequer were being spent on foreign tours of its officials. She alleged that the officials were purchasing expensive bulletproof cars from the funds allocated for provision of potable water to the public.

fIDA hUSSNAIN