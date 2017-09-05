LAHORE (Staff Reporter): City police on Monday claimed to have arrested three gunmen who fired warning shots outside the election offices of PPP and PTI in Lahore’s Islampura neighbourhood. The police also seized a white Corolla car used in the firing incident which took place on a busy road late Sunday. The suspects were identified by police as Asad, Hamza, and Sher Ali. Police officer Adil Memon maintained the arrested gunmen had no affiliation with any political party. The suspects were shifted to a police facility for further interrogation. City police division SP Memon told reporters that the arrests were made following a series of raids involving special police teams. Earlier, the police had registered a criminal case against unidentified gunmen on the complaints of local PPP and PTI leaders. A full-fledged election campaign is underway for NA-120 where major political parties have fielded their candidates. Authorities ordered the rerun after the top court de-seated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while hearing allegations of corruption against him.

CM TAKES NOTICE

A Punjab government official said all the three suspects had been arrested by police after CM Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the firing incident in NA-120. According to the official, the Capital City Police Officer sent a detailed report to the Chief Minister’s office with initial findings. The Opposition parties in their application had claimed that their election camps were targeted by gunmen on the behest of chief minister and other high-ranking government officials. The police were investigating the shooting.

On the other hand, city police intensified armed patrolling on busy roads located in NA-120 to keep the situation under control. A police officer last night said they stepped up patrolling in the area ahead of by-election in order to avoid possible clashes among the political workers.