LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated a 614-bed new indoor block at Children’s Hospital on the second day of Eidul Azha on Sunday.

After inauguration of this block, which has been built at a cost of Rs2.5 billion, the total number of beds at the hospital has increased to 1,100. Sixteen new operation theatres have been established in the new block, while the number of beds for the cancer ward has been increased to 100. The bone marrow transplant of the first patient will be carried in the ongoing month.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited various wards after inauguration of the block. He inquired after the children admitted to the hospital. The chief minister visited general ward, cardiac ward, ICU, operation theatre and other wards. He also checked facilities being provided to patients at the hospital. He talked to mothers of ailing children and asked them about the facilities at the hospital. The mothers expressed satisfaction at the facilities and praised the chief minister for building such an excellent hospital. They told the chief minister that best treatment was being provided to their children and doctors, nurse and staff were very polite and cooperating.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said the Punjab government was spending billions of rupees to provide quality medical facilities to people. He said service to the distressed humanity was his mission and he would complete this mission at any cost. He expressed his dissatisfaction with cleanliness arrangements at some places and said the standard of cleanliness should be excellent at the hospital. He said the cleanliness issue should be fixed immediately and he should not receive complaints about cleanliness again. The chief minister ordered free cancer treatment of head nurse of the cardiac ward.

Talking to the media, Shehbaz said that Children’s Hospital had become the top hospital of the country and the total number of beds had increased to 1,100 after inauguration of the new 614-bed block. He said the hospital was providing treatment for complicated diseases. He said the hospital was also doing open heart surgery and providing treatment to other heart patients. He said he had met parents of the under-treatment children and they told him that excellent treatment was being provided to children at every department. He said surgery of very young children had been carried out and everybody prayed for Dr Salman and his team because they were doing real service to the humanity. He said his message on Eid was, “We should make efforts to address sufferings of the distressed humanity through personal sacrifice.” He said poor segments of the society should get their rights and everybody should get equal opportunities to move forward. He said that children of the elite would get costly medical treatment in hospitals of London and US. He said that Children’s Hospital would provide medical facility of the same standard to children of the poor. He said this was real change.

Shehbaz said that heart surgeries would increase from 500 to 2,000 after construction of the new block at a cost of Rs2.5 billion, including operation theatres. He said he was ready to render every kind of sacrifice for the country and he should not be distracted from the public service through baseless allegations. He said baseless allegations could not stop him from public service.

MEETING ON LAW AND ORDER

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday presided over a video-link meeting where the law and order situation in the province, visit of the World XI to Lahore and security arrangements for the NA-120 by-elections were discussed in detail. The meeting also discussed the firing incident in Islampura and the CCPO Lahore presented initial report on the incident. He said all three persons involved in the firing incident had been arrested and vehicle laden with weapons had been seized.

LONDON VISIT

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to leave for London today (Tuesday) to inquire after his sister-in-law, Kalsoom Nawaz, who is under treatment there for cancer. Media reports say the chief minister will be on a four-day private visit to London where he is expected to meet the party leaders on the current political situation at home and party matters in the UK. The chief minister’s spokesman confirmed his visit to London, but he did not share any details of his political activities there.

TURKISH LEADERSHIP

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Prime Minister Bin Ali Yaldrim and exchanged Eid greetings with them. He expressed his good wishes for the Turkish leadership and people. The Turkish president prayed for early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz and said that people of Turkey and Pakistan were united. Turkish Prime Minister Bin Ali Yaldrim said that hearts of people of Turkey and Pakistan beat together.

EID PRAYERS

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his Eidul Azha prayers in Raiwind. He prayed for development, progress and solidarity of the country and elimination of terrorism. He also prayed for those martyred in terrorist attacks and early recovery of the wife of Nawaz Sharif, Kalsoom Nawaz. He exchanged Eid greetings with people on the occasion.

INTERNATIONAL CHARITY DAY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the purpose of International Charity Day is to educate people about public service and praise services of charity organisations. He said that a peaceful and welfare society was not possible without supporting the needy. In his message on International Charity Day, the chief minister said the needy deserved the support of wealthy people.

OUR STAFF REPORTER