LAHORE - A highly-intoxicated man killed his 35-year-old friend and wounded another as they clashed inside car near Defence Chowk on Monday afternoon, police said.

The victims and attacker were said to be relatives of former military officers and they belonged to well-off families. The brawl erupted during drinking.

Initial police investigation revealed that all the three friends were under heavy influence of liquor as they fought while traveling in a car together.

A police officer said that Sheikh Majid Khalil opened fire on his friends when they were riding in a car near Defense Chowk. As a result, Aleem Liaqat, son of Col (r) Liaqat Ali and Abbas Azad, son of Maj (r) Azad, sustained bullet injuries on their legs.

The injured were rushed to the military hospital where 35-year-old Aleem was pronounced as brought dead. However, the condition of Abbas was said to be stable. The attacker managed to escape from the crime scene. The police were investigating the shooting.

