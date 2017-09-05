LAHORE : The city, like other parts of the country, celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervour on Saturday.

The day dawned with special prayers for prosperity and progress of the country and unity among Muslims.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and open places across the country, including Lahore, amid elaborate security arrangements.

Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana offered Eid prayers at Badshahi Mosque and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif at Jati Umrah.

Ulema highlighted significance of Eid-ul-Azha and philosophy of the sacrifice. After Eid prayers, people visited graveyards and offered fateha for their dear and near ones. After that, the faithful performed Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi by slaughtering sacrificial animals. They distributed meat to relatives/friends and the poor.

People visited houses of close relatives and friends. People also thronged parks and picnic spots on the second day of Eid and the following day.

Major parks and picnic spots in Lahore attracted large number of people, including women and children. A huge rush was witnessed at Greater Iqbal Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Racecourse Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Jallo Park, Lahore Zoo, parks in different housing societies and picnic spots in various localities of Lahore. Traffic mess was witnessed on roads near entry/exit points of these picnic spots.