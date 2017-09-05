Lahore : City police on Monday said they arrested a 65-year-old man who was wanted to the Rawalpindi police in a murder case registered against him some six years ago.

The police identified the suspect as Rashid Ahmed, who was at large since 2011. A team of the Race Course police conducted the raid at a house and arrested the man, who was a proclaimed offender of category-A in the police record.

Police officials said that a murder case (FIR No 415/11) had been registered against the accused with the Naseerabad police. He was at large since then. They said that the Lahore police would hand over the murder suspect to Rawalpindi police after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.