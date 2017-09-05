LAHORE : National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq was among hundreds of drivers who were caught on camera violating speed limits on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway during Eid holidays.

A police officer confirmed to The Nation that Sadiq was driving his luxury jeep when he was issued a Rs1,250 ticket for violating the speed limit. He said the speed limit was 120km per hour but the politician was driving at 150km per hour.

Sadiq was in fact ticketed twice: first for rash driving and then for “disobeying stop signs”. Sources said that he tried to flee when officers signalled him to stop at a checkpoint shortly after he was caught on the camera. As the speaker failed to produce his driving licence, the patrol officers issued him a Rs750 ticket for exceeding speed limits and a Rs500 ticket for disobeying stop signs.

Many teams of the National Highways and Motorway Police were deployed at various points on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway to penalise the violators of traffic laws during Eid holidays. They imposed heavy fines on transporters for overcharging and overloading.