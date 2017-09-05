LAHORE : PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Panama Leaks have shunted Nawaz Sharif and Orange Leaks will shunt his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

He expressed these views while talking to the media. Responding to various questions, he said dozens of corruption cases would come to the fore if Shehbaz is caught. He said that Shehbaz had to answer questions related to the inquiry report of Justice Baqar Najafi on murder of 14 people in Model Town. He said the chief minister would also be held accountable for bloodshed of innocent people. Elahi said that right from the beginning he had called the Orange Line train project a “dollar-making train” project and now it would be proved that who made maximum dollars in the world in this project. He said that Nawaz Sharif alone was responsible for all problems faced by people and the crisis on external front. Nawaz, he said, kept the portfolio of foreign minister for four years but did nothing to improve relations with various countries.

Pervaiz offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers along with Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi, Rasikh Elahi, Shafay Hussain and other family members and a large number of party leaders and workers in Gujrat. Party leaders and people from different walks of life exchanged Eid greetings with him.