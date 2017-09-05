LAHORE - Thousands of people were hospitalised due to complications relating to overeating, consumption of alcohol, injuries while dealing with sacrificial animals and rash driving in Lahore during Eid holidays.

More than 9,000 people were brought to major city hospitals on Eid and following days. Majority of these were hospitalised due to gastroenteritis, diarrhea, high blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar. At least 500 people were admitted to different hospitals for excessive alcohol consumption, injuries while dealing sacrificial animals and in road accidents.

Huge number of patients was brought to the Mayo Hospital, the biggest tertiary care hospital in the provincial capital. Thousands of people also approached Jinnah Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Services Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and other health facilities in the provincial capital.

Officials at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education claimed smooth service delivery and availability of necessary medicines at all teaching hospitals across the province including Lahore during Eid days. Patients and their attendants complained about absence of senior doctors and unavailability of medicines at hospital. “Junior doctors and paramedics are dealing patients. The arrangements are not up to the mark even at this big health facility”, said Noman Naveed who come to the Emergency of Jinnah Hospital for treatment of his uncle suffering from high blood pressure.

Views of people at other health facilities were almost the same.

“Doctors are dealing every patient. But all are apparently less experienced. Probably seniors are enjoying Eid and juniors performing duties”, said Ahmed Nadeem, attendant of a patient at Mayo Hospital.

OUR STAFF REPORTER