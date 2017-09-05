LAHORE : The PPP candidate for NA-120 by-election, Faisal Mir has demanded deployment of army in the constituency after a firing incident at his election office at Islampura on Sunday.

Addressing the media on Monday, Mir has accused the Punjab government and the PML-N of resorting to firing incident after they ‘got scared of the successful election meetings of the PPP at Krishan Nagar and Anarkali.’

Faisal said he had filed a complaint with the police for registration of case against Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Nawaz Sharif, MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Bilal Yasin and Majid Zahoor but they have refused to register their names in the FIR. He said he was sure the attack on his office was carried out by the goons who acted on the behest of these PML-N leaders. The PPP candidate held the PM-N wants to scare away him in the election but he would stand resolute in the field to face the ruling party. He grieved that the goons linked to Nawaz Sharif were moving around and threatening the PPP workers when they were on door to door campaign.

Police have failed to control the situation as such they have written to the Election Commission (ECP) for deputing army in the constituency as they strongly fear disturbance from the PML-N goons. He also accused the Punjab government of siding with the PML-N candidate and supporting her campaign by every means.

He also expressed his fears over serious threats to the life in the constituency if no immediate action to control the goons of ruling party taken.

Meanwhile, ECP directed the CCPO Lahore to take serious action against the perpetrators of aerial firing at the PPP election office.