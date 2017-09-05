LAHORE : Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Monday, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding and traffic disruption.

The rains, however, made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing at 11am that followed by heavy rains. The rains that continued for about one hour submerged roads and streets in parts of the city in knee deep water. Lack of proper drainage system and poor show of Wasa added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians. Not only the branch roads, but also major arteries in the city were presenting looks of ponds and lakes.

The situation was worst at Main Boulevard Gulberg, Firdous Market, Shadman, portions of Multan Road especially Thokar Niaz Baig, Kashmir Road, Sir Agha Khan Road, Abbot Road, Anarkali, Nila Gumbad, GPO Chowk, Qartaba Chowk, Chowk Nakhuda, Lakshami Chowk, Aziz Road, Ali Town, Westwood Colony and Punjab Housing Society.

Predominantly dry weather on Eid and following day helped Lahore Waste Management Company in carrying out smooth sanitation operation in Lahore. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. A trough of westerly wave is persisting over upper parts of the country. Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.