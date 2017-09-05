LAHORE : Thousands of people flocked to Lahore Zoo and city parks to celebrate Eidul Azha.

Security guards of parks were directed to close the parks earlier owing to security threats though official closing timings were 10pm on third day of Eid. People visited the parks after completing their religious obligations and the Lahore Zoo in the afternoon. The festival of Eid brings equal happiness for all age groups. Children enjoyed this moment at Lahore Zoo.

Amusement parks, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Jillani Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, remained overcrowded during Eid holidays. Children also enjoyed swings and merry-go-rounds in parks. According to Wildlife Department Director General Khalid Ayaz Khan, Lahore Zoo earned Rs1.7 million on third day of Eid. As many as 49,672 people visited the Zoo. Lahore Zoo collected Rs130,660 from parking services. Talking to The Nation at Model Town Park and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, people said their children brought them to parks.

Muhammad Kaif, father of two, said he explained to his children the concept of sacrifice and distributed meat to need people along with his children.

He said children insisted on visiting Lahore Zoo because they wanted to take selfies with animals.

Arshad (63), who is from Shaiwal, said, “It is always fascinating to visit Lahore’s famous Bagh-e-Jinnah.”

Shahid Nawaz, a vendor of toy guns from Pindi Bhattian, said he was quite happy with sale of his toys. “I earned a good amount during Eid days,” he said.

People spent the third day of Eid in several parks of the city, including Bagh-e-Jinnah, Gulistan-e-Zehra Garden, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Hazuri Bagh, Iqbal Park, Islamia Park, Jam-e-Shirin Park, Jilani Park, Model Town Park, Mochi Bagh, Nasir Bagh, Shahdara Bagh, Shalimar Gardens, Sajawal Park in Township and Jallo Park.