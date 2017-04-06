LAHORE - Funeral of four soldiers martyred in Bedian suicide bomb attack, was held at Ayub Stadium, Cantt on Wednesday afternoon.

Among a large number of people, the funeral was attented by Lahore Corp Commander Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior officers of Pakistan Army, Rangers and police.

A smartly clad contingent of Pakistan Army presented salute to the martyrs and were given due honor of the armed forces. The bodies were sent to the respective native town of the martyred soldiers for burial. = Shehbaz Sharif laid floral wreaths on the coffins carrying the mortal remains of martyrs and offered fateha for them. Later, the CM and other dignitaries attended the funeral prayer of martyred official of Pakistan Air Force Awais at PAF airbase.

The chief minister paid tribute to the sacrifice of Awais and expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the families of martyrs also prayed for the departed souls. Those who sacrificed their lives while maintaining peace in country are our heroes and entire nation is proud of them, he shared.