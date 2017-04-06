LAHORE - Condemning Lahore suicide attack on census team, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a probe and sought a report from inspector general of police.

Shehbaz Sharif ordered the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured. Expressing sympathy with the bereaved families of martyrs, the CM paid tribute to the soldiers and civilians. He vowed to bring to the culprits to the justice. “Terrorists and their sponsors, playing with lives of innocent and peaceful people deserve the worst punishment. They are a burden on the motherland and with power of unity we will get rid of them,” he stated.