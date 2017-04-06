LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Wednesday directed the federal and provincial governments to come up with policy about media advertisements.

The chief justice also summoned payments made to media houses during last year in terms of media ads. Inam Akbar, a head of a private advertisement agency, had filed the petition and submitted that the government had been running media campaign without any uniform policy. Advocate Saad Rasool, the counsel of the petitioner, said that federal and Punjab governments had been distributing ads among media houses on the basis of personal liking. He submitted that billions of rupees had been wasted for personal promotion of few individuals in the name of governments advertisements. By doing so, he alleged that the government influenced editorial policies of media houses. He prayed the court to order the government to come up with ten-year record of ads given to media houses both print and electric media and bar it from issuing ads unless a uniform policy was devised.