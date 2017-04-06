LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday sought replies from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, ministry of information technology, interior ministry, federal and provincial governments in a petition seeking removal of blasphemous material from the social media.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC took up the petition filed by Zafar Iqbal, a resident of Icchra, and adjourned further hearing until April 25.

The petitioner said that blasphemous material was being spread on social media but the authorities concerned were silent over it instead of taking any action. He said that the bloggers who were allegedly involved in such material were helped flee abroad.

He prayed that the government authorities be ordered to remove such material from social media while those bloggers allegedly involved in spreading such blasphemous material be brought back to the country in the interest of justice.

BAB-I-PAKISTAN CASE

The LHC directed Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, the opposition leader of Punjab Assembly, to appear before the court to explain that why he filed the petition to challenge delay in construction of Bab-i-Pakistan.

A division bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh took up the matter and observed that the court wanted to know if the petition was filed as larger public interest.

The court adjourned hearing until May 31. The court also gave time to the Punjab Chief Secretary and others to submit their replies in the case.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Opposition leader of Punjab Assembly, had moved the petition saying that Bab-i-Pakistan was a 28-year old project which had not been completed yet. He prayed that the government be ordered to complete this project.

THRASHED

A lawyer, representing accused party in double murder case allegedly thrashed the complainant of the FIR outside courtroom of Lahore High Court chief Justice for pursuing the case. Advocate Azar Latif, who was representing the accused party, allegedly gave a sound thrashing to complainant Malik Sadaqat who had come to the court for his two sons’ murder case.

The lawyer, according to the eye witnesses, first stopped the complainant, gave him thrash and started abusing him. They said he also torn clothes of the complainant over pursuing case of his murdered sons and warned him not to follow the case.

Anas Ghazi, former secretary of LHCBA, who was the counsel of the complainant, condemned the incident saying that he would move resolution to the bar for action against the lawyer for beating his client. Ghazi also said that it was the attitude of Advocate Latif due to which he could not win the seat of President of the LHCBA last year.