LAHORE - Hafiz Saeed and other leaders of Jamatud Dawa on Wednesday filed an application before the Lahore High Court in an already pending petition seeking directions for the government for their release. He filed application through his counsel AK Dogar and submitted that it was clearly cited in his main petition that his and others’ detention was unlawful and the government had no ground them to keep them detained. They said that if ultimately their detention was proved unconstitutional they would face irreparable loss and injury. They prayed the court to order their release.