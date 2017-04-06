LAHORE - Punjab Population Welfare Minister Zakia Shahnawaz stressed the need for providing job opportunities to youth that is 60 percent of the total population.

He also called for collective efforts to control population that she dubbed a big issue.

She was addressing at an HNPIP moot on ‘Growing Population and Youth Employment Problems-Status and Possibilities’ Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Punjab CM Rana Muhammad Arshad, Nawa-i-Waqt Chief News Editor Ch Dilawar, PTI MPA Dr Nausheen Hamid and Prof Dr Qais Aslam also joined in.

HNPIP Director Absar Abdul Ali was the moderator.

Prof Dr Qais Aslam laid stress on creating awareness about the matter. He said that the young people instead of job seekers should become entrepreneurs. Dilawar said in Karachi and Lahore 30 million of the youth need job opportunities.

He stressed the need for modern techniques being used by the developed world. Moreover, love for books would surely change the fate of the youth.

Rana Arshad said that CPEC had greatest opportunities for the youth as project would create jobs for one million people. Dr Nausheen Hamid called for policy-making over the matter.