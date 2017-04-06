LAHORE - Metropolitan Corporation Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed said that it was a ‘gas cylinder blast and not suicide attack”. During his visit to the Lahore General Hospital, he said: “the incident has nothing to do with ongoing census.”

He added: “The census will continue according to schedule. (The) best security has been provided to the teams carrying out census in Lahore.”

Six people, including four soldiers, were killed while 18 others sustained wounds when a census team came under a suicide attack.

The death toll could rise as condition of three of the wounded was reported to be critical.