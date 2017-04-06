LAHORE - Ms Shaheena Amjad Akram, daughter of Syed Asghar Ali (late) and aunt of senior journalist Mayed Ali Wednesday passed away at Ittefaq Hospital after protracted ailment.

She is survived by a son and two daughters. Mrs Akram is the aunt of The News Chief Reporter Syed Mayed Ali. Her funeral was held at her residence 741-E Block Canal View Housing Society Lahore after Magrib prayers. The funeral was attended by a large number of people.

Rasme-e-Qul and dua’a of Mrs Akram will be held at residence 741-E Block Canal View Housing Society Lahore on Friday (tomorrow) after Juma prayers at 3:00pm.