LAHORE - Kh Ahmad Hassan chaired a meeting of Steering Committee for Orange Line Metro Train to review progress on different phases of the project yesterday.

The meeting was informed that so far construction of seven kilometers long elevated track of the Orange Line has been completed along with five stations at Dera Gujran, Islam Park, Salamat Pura, Mehmood Booti and Pakistan Mint.

These structures are being handed over to CR-NORINCO for laying lines for operating trains and doing other electrical and mechanical works.

The meeting was further told that 63 per cent civil work of the project has been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujaran, G T Road to Chuburji was79.87 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 48 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 70.23 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 53 per cent. More than 80 percent work on bridge being constructed on Lahore Ring Road and 45 percent work on the bridge at railway lines has been completed. About 75 per cent work on underground Anarkali Metro Station has also been completed while construction work on all the 13 elevated stations along package two was also in full swing.

Alternate land to the affected Jamia Muhammadia Mosque at Lake Road was being provided where ground breaking for new construction will be held very soon. Land for relocation of existing tube well at McLeod Road has been identified at Patyala ground while arrangements were being finalized for setting up a grid station at Chah Meeran.

Kh Ahmad Hassan directed that safety standards must be observed at all costs besides strict adherence to the different Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during execution of work. He directed for ensuring all arrangements for safety of the labour involved in construction work and taking stringent measures for the security of the people, including security clearance of labour to be recruited by the contractors for this project.

He called for regular survey of the installations of different utility services along the route and ensuring placement of covers on manholes of different utility services like WASA, SNGPL and PTCL.