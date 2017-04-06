LAHORE - The PTI has moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly to condemn the Bedian suicide attack. The mover of resolution, Saadia Sohial Rana demanded ‘proper’ investigation and make the findings public. Talking to the media, she said the whole nation is united against terrorism and the enemies of Pakistan cannot shake the nation’s peace resolve. She praised the soldiers saying: “Our brave army has played a tremendous role in fight against terrorism..” Meanwhile, former Punjab governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar called for intensify anti-terror operation saying that the terrorists and their facilitators “have become cancer for the country”.

He said the faces which are fanning and sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan must be exposed to the world. Sarwar saluted the army and other security operatives for fight for peace. He called for stern punishment to terrorist.