LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities yesterday, making weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Experts have forecast more rains during the next couple of days.

Rains and continuously blowing strong winds provided much needed relief to the heat stricken people by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime.

Rain/dust-thunderstorm (associated with gusty winds) occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Bahawalpur division and Barkhan.

In Lahore, strong winds continued blowing throughout the day that followed by thundershowers. Patches of clouds, continuously blowing winds and rains caused decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant during the day and at nighttime.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 30 degree Celsius and 20C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 53 per cent. According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday (today). The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains and gusty winds for Lahore during the next 24 hours. Rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds (with isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) is expected at a number of places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rain-dust/thunderstorm (associated with gusty winds) is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions), FATA, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions.

Heavy falls with hailstorm are also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Islamabad. Due to heavy falls there is a risk of flash flooding and land sliding in vulnerable areas of Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

Dust-storm/gusty winds may be more than 100 km/hour in upper parts of the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi divisions. On Wednesday, Kakul received 33mm rain, Garidupatta 32mm, Astore 31mm, Murree 28mm, Dir and Parachinar 26mm each, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Malamjabba 21mm each, Muzaffarabad 20mm, Kalam and Skardu 19mm each, Rawalakot, Pattan and Kamra 18mm each, Balakot 17mm, Saidu Sharif 14mm, Peshawar 11mm, Cherat 10mm, Gupis 08mm, Lower Dir 07mm, Risalpur and Bagrote 06mm each, Chillas 05mm, Bunji and Kotli 04mm each, Bahawalnagar, Drosh and Hunza 03mm each, Gilgit and Chitral 02mm each and Mirkhani, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhang, Gujrat, DG Khan, Bhakkar and Barkhan 01mm each.