LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said suicide bombers are coming from Afghanistan, where the terrorist have sanctuaries.
The minister told media that from the beginning of the national census reports of possible terror hits were noticed.
"The government has adopted the tight security measures," he said, adding that such terror threats will loom large until the terrorism is stamped out of the country.