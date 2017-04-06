LAHORE - The law enforcement agencies beefed up security at Lahore General Hospital following Bedian Road suicide blast to facilitate visits of VVIPs for enquiring after the health of injured.

The management shut gates, not allowing any irrelevant person to enter the hospital. Family members of injured were allowed entry after body search and passing through walkthrough gates. In addition to the police, Rangers and military police personnel assumed security duty at gates and inside the LGH to avoid any untoward incident during VVIP visits.

Following presentation of bouquets to injured along with cards of get well soon by army personnel, Corps Commander Lahore Lt General Sadiq Ali visited LGH to enquire after their health. He was given a briefing by the management about condition of injured and provision of treatment facilities. Before coming to LGH, the Corps Commander Lahore visited CMH.

The government had declared emergency at LGH where most of the patients were shifted after the tragic incident. Dead bodies and injured were also shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and a private healthcare facility Avinsena Hospital.

One of the injured, Muhammad Gulzar was passing on a motorcycle rickshaw when the blast caused him to fell unconscious.

“He regained senses on the way to hospital. He got leg fractured and received injuries on head,” said brother of Muhammad Gulzar at Avinsena Hospital.

“The condition of my brother is satisfactory. He has been shifted to the ward and hopefully will be discharged soon after recovery,” he said.

Management of hospitals claimed smooth service delivery and provision of immediate treatment facilities due to far lesser number of injured as compared to the Faisal Chowk and Defense Housing Authority blasts.

As many as six people including four military men were killed and around 20 were injured in the tragic incident targeting soldiers and census team members.

Three bodies and nine injured were brought to LGH. Out of these injured, two were still in critical conditions, receiving treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of LGH. Huge number of people, majority of them youth thronged LGH for donating blood. However, donation was not required due to availability of blood of different groups at blood bank of LGH.

Like the previous incidents, politicians and government officers in large numbers visited LGH and other hospitals to enquire after the health of injured.

Besides Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, politicians and high ranking government officers visited LGH and other health facilities. Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, MNA Pervaiz Malik, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed, Commissioner Abdullah Sumbal, Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed and DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf visited LGH to inquire after health of injured.

They expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives. They directed hospital administration to extend best medical facilities to the injured.

Kh Imran Nazir condemned the incident and vowed to fight terror with full force. He said that injured were given best possible treatment. Abdullah Sumbal said that census teams were being provided best security.

He said that it was difficult to stop suicide attacks. He said that teams would continue to perform duties amid best security and hopefully the census would be completed as per the schedule.