LAHORE - Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan Furqat Sidiqov called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and shared views on the matters of mutual interests. Furqat Sidiqov condemned the Lahore attack and showed solidarity with Punjab.

He said that both countries cherished brotherly relations. “Uzbekistan wants to cooperate with Pakistan, especially Punjab, in different fields,” he added. Shehbaz Sharif said radicalism and terrorism are global issues and joint efforts at international level are needed to fight them off.

He expressed interest in promoting trade and industrial relations on solid basis with Uzbekistan and take advantage from the expertise of Uzbek specially in cotton industry. “Uzbekistan is the best market for export of fruits and we will take steps to export fruit to Uzbek brothers,” he said, adding that a delegation of the Punjab government will soon visit Uzbekistan for the purpose.