LAHORE - The Alhamra Art Council Wednesday arranged its 13th contest among young artists.

A total of 420 youth from across the province put on display 600 art-pieces.

The jury comprised Alhamra Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan and noted artists Quddus Mirza, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Amna Pataudi.

Arshia Sohail, Awais Naqvi, Maha Rehan, Neha Asharaf Syed, Noorul Huda, Sana Saeed, Syeda Seerat Zainab, Sidra Liaqat, Sehrish and Warda Naeem Bukhari were declared as winners. Cash prize of Rs10, 000 was also given to each winner.

Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi remarked: “Contemporary art scene is festered with unending string of movements. There is a considerable range of artworks.

“It was a really difficult decision for me to decide the winner because every student has displayed his/her artwork with a lot of efforts.” Quddus Mirza lauded youth, saying that the exhibition brought a diversity of different medium, techniques and style by young artists. “Art utilises a rich set of tools, from irony to allegory, beauty to provocation, metaphor to humour, helping us envision even more positive future. The work displayed today is speechless and to decide 10 winners, out of 420 artist, was a difficult decision,” he said. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari, who is also the council chairman, said that the exhibition celebrates the vastness of creativity, reveals in the dialogue between the art and the viewers through the outpouring of talent that comes in waves every year. “I feel that the platform provided by this annual exhibition certainly gives an impetus to artists especially from the smaller towns allowing them to share dialogue and space with accomplished practicing artists,” Lashari said.

One of the winners, Awais Naqvi, said he painted a buffalo in Ravi by using oil painting.

According to an offical at Alhamra, Arshia Sohail and Maha Rehan could not submitted their work for the printing of catalogue.