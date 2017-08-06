LAHORE - The Lahore High Court was moved on Saturday against the sale and use of whitening creams in Punjab. Fawad Mughal filed petition through his lawyer Shumail Paracha pointing out that whitening creams being sold in Punjab were of poor quality and causing serious skin problems.

He apprehended that these creams might cause skin cancer as the manufacturers were not following

health standards. The petitioner said that 10 companies were imposed heavy fines by the UK over poor standards.

He made a request to the Lahore High Courtcourt for ordering authorities to stop sale and use of such creams.

Sacked staff approach court

A petition on Saturday was filed in the Lahore High Court against the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan for laying off three officials at Lahore office.

Ali Raza, Faheem Naseem and Asghar Ali moved the petition through their counsel Sheraz Zaka submitting that the ministry appointed them as Naib Qasid and security guards with the office of Administrator Jammu and Kashmir State Property last year in February.

They told the the Lahore High Court that they were also regularized, but they had been laid off. The court was requested to order the authorities to allow them perform their services.