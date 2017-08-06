Light rain, little relief

LAHORE: The City received scattered rain on Saturday, providing some respite to the Lahorites from the prevailing muggy weather. Patches of clouds, winds and scattered showers caused decrease in the mercury level, providing relief to the people. The relief, however, was short lived as high humidity after stoppage of rains again made the weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely. Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 37 degree Celsius and 28C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 67 per cent. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and adjoining areas. Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore during the next couple of days. Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Lahore and Malakand divisions and light rain/drizzle on coastal areas of Sindh. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. –Staff Reporter

‘We’re here to dispense justice’

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said on Saturday that he had no personal agenda or political objective, and judiciary was meant to provide justice to the masses. The CJ expressed these views while addressing final sessions of under training judicial officers at Punjab Judicial Academy. He asked the judicial officers that they did not need to be afraid of or worried about anything if they were judges. He motivated them to fully deliver to provide justice to the masses. He added: “The sessions judges are also chief justices of their respective districts, so they should decide matter under the law and should not be afraid of anything. There is a system on our system which is monitoring everything.” At the end, he distributed shields among the judicial officers. –Staff Reporter

Health Service Week from 15th

LAHORE: Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan chaired monthly meeting of chief executive officers (CEOs) on Saturday. The meeting decided to observe Health Service Week in the province from August 15 to 19. Coordinated camps will be set up for screening at all DHQ/THQ hospitals and basic health centers. Dengue situation in different districts and arrangements of medical relief camps in case of flood were reviewed in the meeting. The meeting also decided to introduce new diseases calendar, reviewed steps of revamping of hospitals, installation of incinerators for disposing off clinical waste in 13 districts. –Staff Reporter

PU-Chinese university pact

LAHORE: The Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies signed an MoU with Liaoning Communication University of China on promoting cooperation in teaching students, provide internships, and arrange seminar, conferences and workshops. Both the universities will invite the faculties and work on the joint publications and editorial reviews. In this regard, a ceremony was held at Institute of Communication Studies, in the presence of Dean, Faculty Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zakria Zakir and In-charge Institute of Communication Studies Savera Shami. –Staff Reporter

Prof Xu Ying, Vice President of Liaoning Communication University represented the Chinese counterpart. The faculty members of Institute of Communication Studies were also present at the occasion. The participants discussed various areas of mutual interest and stressed the need to enhance the academic relations on a higher level. The beneficiaries of this exchange will be from Institute of Communication Studies and Liaoning Communication University, China.