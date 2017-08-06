LAHORE - Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has called upon the railways staff and officer to work with more dedication and passion.

Presenting priority agenda of the railways in a meeting with principal officers at the PR Headquarters here on Saturday, he said that restoration of railways was a national responsibility. Presenting his priorities, he said that new service structure of the PR employees, upgrading railway workshops, Pipri Marshalling yard, washing-line, upgradation of railway stations and coaches, completion of computerisation of railway land, restoration of Sibbi-Harnai section and Kohat-Rawalpindi railcar, dry-cleaning of trains, implementation of anti-accident system and setting up of railway system in Gawadar were priorities of the PR administration. He also ordered for starting work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and maintenance of local and Chinese locomotives. The minister said that a lot of work on the defined agenda had been completed and foundation of future projects had been laid, adding that these all projects were in pipeline and now only a hard work is needed to complete them in time.

He expressed his hope that all projects would be completed with struggle, honesty and merit under his guideline.

He directed the officials concerned to speed up work on project of induction of new coaches for operation of new trains. Officers congratulated Khawaja Saad Rafique on his re-appointment as minister railways. PR CEO Javed Anwar, Advisor Railways Anjum Pervaiz, member finance Ghulam Mustafa and other senior officers attended the meeting.