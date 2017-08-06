LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is revising its welcome plan as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has delayed his return to the city until Wednesday.

Nawaz will arrive in Lahore on Wednesday via GT Road instead of motorway. The party has decorated the roads, streets and bazaars of the city with Nawaz portraits, steamers, flexes, banners and posters. According to sources, City Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed held a meeting with his deputy mayors and chairmen of union councils to discuss transport of supporters to the new reception venue.

The sources say the chairmen were directed to display banners and posters to welcome the former PM to the city. Some other sources say that chairmen have been given funds to the tune of Rs700,000 each for this purpose. The welcoming people would be provided food and transport facilities, sources said. However, this could not be confirmed independently.