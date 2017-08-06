LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday presided over a meeting to review the steps taken to ensure quality treatment facilities at hospitals.

Addressing the meeting, he said: “Treatment of patients is a noble cause.” He counted his government’s endeavours for health reforms, saying: “Availability of quality treatment facilities at hospitals is right of patients and an increase of billions of rupees has been made by the Punjab government in the salaries and incentives of people linked with this sector.”

He said the government had subsidised medical education and medical facilities were being improved at hospitals at the cost of billions of rupees. For the first time in the history of the province, he said, the common man was getting the same medicines as used by the elite. He said that quality medicines of billions of rupees were being given to deserving patients at hospitals every year. He said that performance of institutions could be improved by putting a reward-and-punishment system in place. Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Salman Rafiq and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Separately, Shehbaz praised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for public service. According to a statement, he said: “Nawaz Sharif is the name of constructive thinking and he is a leader whose heart is imbued with the love of people. We are proud of his unprecedented and sincere leadership and his national services are unforgettable. The government has done a lot of work for public welfare and under his leadership Pakistan has achieved targets of development. The PML-N has set historical records of public service and its agenda is welfare of people.”

The chief minister pointed to a plot against the national development, saying conspiracies were hatched to stop development every time the PML-N came into power, but the party had learnt ways to cope with every challenge. He however reiterated his party’s resolve to continue efforts for public welfare.

“No one will be allowed to create hurdles in completion of development projects. The projects are being executed speedily and with sincerity. The country has been put on the road to progress through implementation of Nawaz Sharif’s vision,” he said.

He said that darkness was going to be eliminated from the country after completion of mega energy projects. He said that an example had been set as billions of rupees had been saved from the funds allocated for energy projects. He said that mega development projects were unprecedented in terms of transparency and standard. He said that a record development budget of the Punjab government was reflective of public welfare and progress of the country. He said, “We have always served people and will set records of service in future as well and continue the journey of development speedily without caring for the disappointed elements.”

The chief minister said the national economy had been given a solid foundation by Nawaz Sharif over the last four years and world institutions were acknowledging durable development in Pakistan. He said that elements staging protests would continue to do this, but the PML-N government would take Pakistan forward.