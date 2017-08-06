Public-private partnership vital

LAHORE: Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said that public and private partnership was vital for developing a healthy society for which government would welcome all institutions for collective efforts to eliminate diseases. Addressing launching ceremony of Mass Drug Administration for Trachoma arranged by National Trachoma Task Force at a local hotel on Saturday, he appreciated donor agencies and civil society organizations for lending a helping hand in fight against diseases. Chairman National Committee for Eye Health Pakistan and Head of Ophthalmology Department King Edward Medical University/Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Director International Trachoma Initiatives Paul Emerson, Medical Advisor CBM Dr Babar Qureshi, Regional Director Tanja Kern, Country Director Farah Naz, Country Manager Fred Hollows Foundation, coordinators from different provinces and a number of experts attended the ceremony. Prof Asad Aslam Khan informed that major cause of blindness in Pakistan was Trachoma. He said that the percentage of the disease was very high in Kamber Shehzad Kot and Chitral. He informed that medicine would be administered to the people at mass level to eradicate the disease. Pfizer Company would provide medicine while distribution arrangements could be done by the CBM. –Staff Reporter

Mule escapes, 33kg heroin sized

LAHORE: The Excise and Taxation authorities Saturday claimed to have seized 33kg heroin. On a tip of, a team seized the heroin from a car bearing registration n LEI-15-4146. However, the mule managed escape. A case has been registered with Allama Iqbal Town police. Separately, the customs authorities claimed to have recovered a good number of smuggled cell phones, LEDs and juices from a citizen. Customs Intelligence Deputy Director Ali Zeb Khan said that they recovered 699 cell phones and 30 LEDs from a truck near Sherakot. He said it is believed that the goods were being smuggled as the owners failed to show legal documents. Further, investigation are underway. –Staff Reporter

Phool magazine hosts seminar

LAHORE: Children’s Monthly Phool, in collaboration with Academy of Letters, organized a seminar on “Why children are indifferent to literature”. Mr Absar Abdul Ali said while addressing the participants that the government should encourage children’s literature and literati. Phool Magazine Editor Shoaib Mirza said the publication would continue its efforts to get the children their due status. Nazir Ambalvi, Dr Tariq Riaz Khan, Gulzar Malik, Amanullah, Tasneem Jafri and Azhar Abbas were also among the speakers. The participants were given books and copies of the magazine as gift. –Staff Reporter

Three illegal structures razed

LAHORE: Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority demolished three illegal structures and sealed another five in Johar Town and Faisal Town on Saturday. Meanwhile, the LDA auctioned 14 commercial plots against a sum of Rs1.1035 billion on Saturday. Maximum bid was offered for commercial plot No 6, of Finance and Trade Centre, MA Johar Town measuring 13 kanals and three marla, which was auctioned against a total amount of Rs889.8 million. Its base price had been fixed as Rs3.00 million per marla where as it fetched a price of Rs3.375 million per marla. Lease rights for three years of LDA’s petrol pump site, measuring 2 kanals and eight marla, situated at Civic Centre, Sabazazar, were also auctioned against a sum of Rs38.17 million. –Staff Reporter

Bid starting price for this site has been fixed as Rs16.50 laks per kanal per year. The site fetched maximum bid of Rs53 lak 20 thousand per kanal per year. Thus total lease money will be Rs12.72 million per year for this site.

Open auction of commercial plots of Johar Town, Sabazazar, Tajpura, Jubilee Town and LDA Packages Quarters was held at LDA Community Centre which was participated by 46 bidders who had deposited earnest money in the form of pay orders of requisite amount for this purpose.