LAHORE - The provincial government was committed to boost the forest cover in the province under Green Pakistan Programme (GPP) to mitigate the impacts of climate change in the most effective way. This was stated by Secretary Punjab Forest Wildlife and Fisheries Department, Jahanzaib Khan while talking to APP here Saturday.“Punjab was on its way to plant 12 million saplings in the province during monsoon season” he said. He further said the Punjab government was revamping the forest sector to tap its full potential to drive prosperity in the province Jahanzaib Khan said that all provincial and federal government organizations, educational institutes, corporate sector, the NGOs and media were being approached and engaged, in this connection.

The secretary said, including Punjab government, various entities had already had started work on the monsoon plantation with enough stocks of saplings in nurseries in various parts of the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government recently approved a ‘monsoon campaign’ aims to plant more than 100 million saplings across the country. Besides, KPK will plant 70 million saplings, Sindh 14 million saplings, Balochistan 750,000, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3.75 million, Fata 1.01 million, Ministry of Defence one million, Heavy Industries Texila 1,000, the Pakistan Ordnance Factories 4,000 and IUCN 500,000 saplings, he added.

To a question he said that the government was well aware of the country’s exacerbating vulnerability to the climate change impacts and was taking all-out measures to boost climate-resilience of the country.

“Green Pakistan Programme, was a clear indicator of the present government’s seriousness towards protecting socio-economic sectors, lives and livelihoods of the people from the climate change impacts, he underlined.