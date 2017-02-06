LAHORE - Acclaimed novelist, short story writer Bano Qudsia was laid to rest at Model Town graveyard yesterday.

The funeral was attended by a large number of writers, artists, politicians and public figures included travelogue writer and novelist Mustansar Hussain Tarar, playwright Asgher Nadeem Syed, poet Majid Aslam Amjad, TV actor Noorul Hassan and others.

Bano Qudsia was buried by the side of the grave of her husband Ashfaq Ahmad, who was also Pakistan’s celebrated writer.

She was known for her masterpiece novel Raja Gidh, kingdom of vultures, which had social and emotional impact on many generations of Pakistan. Her other prominent writings are Piya Naam ka, Diya, Footpath Ki Ghass, Aik Din and Mom ki Galian.

On social networking website Twitter, BanoQudsia remained top trend in Pakistan where people expressed their love, affection and paid tributes to the towering personality. One user Tabassum Hussain on with hash tag ‘This is the last century of lovers of books.’ Another twitter user, Shezeb said, “May her soul rest in peace! A legend has left us today but the words and the literature will remain forever.”

Masood Khan, admirer of Bano Qudsia on twitter paid tribute with these words “BanoQudsia and Urdu will always be together. Her services to Urdu literature are undoubtedly incomparable.”