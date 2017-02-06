LAHORE - The city traffic police have introduced a free mobile workshop to help broke down vehicles on the model roads.

A police spokesman yesterday said the decision was taken to facilitate motorists in case their vehicles stop working due to any technical fault. On the orders of chief traffic officer, DIG Syed Ahmed Mobin the free mobile workshop will continue providing help to motorists from 11:00am to 08:00pm.

The mobile workshop will be parked near Siddique Trade Center on the Jail road. An electrician and motor mechanics will also be available in the mobile workshop in addition to a driver to help citizens in case their vehicle is broke down. The citizens can call on helpline 1915 in case of any emergency.

According to DIG Syed Ahmed Mobin, the police launched the initiative on the directions of Punjab chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif so that motorists could be provided timely help on the busy roads.

Meanwhile, the chief traffic officer lauded the efforts of traffic wardens for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on city road despite protest rallies on Sunday. The spokesman said that over 500 additional policemen were deployed across the city on Sunday to ensure smooth flow of traffic as various groups took out rallies to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.