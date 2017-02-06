LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin on Sunday warned owners of dairy farms and milk seller mafia to refrain from selling adulterated and unhygienic milk in the province.

Talking to the media during an early morning operation against “Gawala” Mafia here at Gajumata on Sunday, he said culprits involved in this business would be imprisoned. –APP

He said the food authority had deputed teams at entrance and existing points of major cities to inspect supply of milk to cities.

Bilal Yasin said there was no space in Punjab for such people who were involved in selling unhygienic milk.

The minister checked thousands of litres of milk and wasted 3,000 litres of milk as chemicals were mixed in it.

He said milk was being supplied to big cities from Okara, Sahiwal and Kasur. The government had directed the food authority to speed up operations against the mafia without any discrimination, he added.