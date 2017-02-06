LAHORE - Though the next elections are scheduled to be held next year, Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal has started holding political meetings in his electoral constituency in Kasur since the last two months. On Sunday, he visited six villages, held corner meetings and inaugurated work on roads and drainage system there. He is expected to have more such meetings in the coming days. Two months back, he had invited Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Kasur to address a political gathering there. Prime Minister Sharif on that occasion had announced supply of Sui Gas to a number of villages in Rana Iqbal’s constituency besides construction of a road liking different villages. Addressing a meeting at Bhhagiana village, the Speaker said that Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif had plans to spread a vast network of roads across the province besides initiating projects aimed at providing health and education facilities to the people.

Speaking in the context of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the blood of innocent Kashmiris would not go waste.

He said India would not be able to keep the Kashmiri people under its oppressive subjugation for long by spreading a reign of terror.