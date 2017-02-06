LAHORE - The Punjab Union of Journalists has helped clear all the outstanding dues of the employees of a private TV channel.

A ceremony was held at 3-Diyal Singh Mansion yesterday. PUJ President Shahzad Hussain Butt, PFUJ President Rana Azeem, Lahore Press Club President Shehbaz Mian, LPC General Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid, PUJ General Secretary Amir Sohail, senior journalists including Moin Azhar, Azam Chaudhary, Asif Butt, Rana Noor Hassan, Abbas Naqvi and others attended the event.

The PUJ carried out special efforts for the wife of a journalist late Chaudhary Javed, to get the payment.

Speaking on the occasion, PUJ President Shahzad Hussain Butt lauded the local TV channel administration for their cooperation in clearing the dues. He pledged to protect workers’ rights at every cost. He also extended support to the media houses.