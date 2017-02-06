Today

Iran-Pak Sur Sangeet Musical Eve

On 38th birthday of Islamic Revolution, Iran-Pak Sur Sangeet musical evening is going to arrange in which Iranian music band Kook will perform today at 3:30 pm at Alhamra, The Mall Hall II.

IN COMING DAYS

Lahore Eat

Biggest food festival of Lahore, Lahore Eat 2017, idea of creating a common platform for people who love food. From the 10th to 12th of February 2017, Jilani Park will transform into a foodie wonderland for 3 days of eating, drinking and entertainment.

Mystic Music Sufi Festival 2017

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop is coming up with another Mystic Music Festival. The Mystic Music Sufi Festival we pay homage to this simple belief by celebrating the diversity. Sufi festival has staged some of the most remarkable collaborations and performances to ever have graced the stages of Pakistan. With this dynamic history in view we now begin the journey of creating the magic of the 15th Mystic Music Sufi Festival from February 11 to February 12, 2017 at Alhamra Cultural Complex.

Lahore Readers Club

Lahore Readers Club monthly session will hold a discussion on a book 'Hold Everything Dear' by John Berger on Sunday, 26th February at 12:30 PM at Books n Beans (N-52-53, Main Gurumangat Road, Gulberg II.