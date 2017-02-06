LAHORE: A house in Johar Town caught fire due to gas leakage and a woman named Shumaila present in the house died.

According to the police, Lahore Development Authority school teacher Shumaila, was cooking in the kitchen when a fire broke out due to gas leakage. Husband Asif and four-year old daughter Aila sustained injuries while attempting to save Shumaila.

Rescue teams transferred the family to Jinnah Hospital. Asif and Aila are stable, said doctors. The deceased had been married to Asif for seven years.