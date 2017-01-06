LAHORE - Death of a Kasur woman on the Jinnah Hospital’s floor is not the first case as such sorry stories are a routine because of lack of government interest in improving health sector.

Inadequate number of beds the resultant sharing of one bed by two and even three patients, dysfunctional equipment, unavailability of drugs and clinical tests facilities, shortage of healthcare providers and unhygienic atmosphere are order of the day at every public hospital in the capital city.

Moreover, irrational approach while allocating budget and posting of doctors and allied health staff has made available resources meager to cater requirements of influx of patients at all government hospitals.

“This is an irrational approach. The government allocates funds and post doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on the basis of bed strength of a hospital. At almost all hospitals, even posts created on the basis of beds strength are not fully occupied. For instance 15,000 posts of nurses are lying vacant in the province,” said Dr Khurram Shahzad, who works at Pediatric Ward of Jinnah Hospital.

“Total bed strength of all the hospitals in Lahore is approximately 12,000. On the other hand, more than 70,000 and 30,000 patients daily visit Outpatient Departments (OPDs) and Emergencies of hospitals respectively. And the available bed capacity is insufficient to cater the need of such a huge number of patients. As such doctors are treating 2-3 patients on one bed indoors,” said Dr Khurram, who is also spokesman of Young Doctors Association Punjab.

“This practice is causing one patient to get further complications. Transmission of infection sometimes develops life taking complications especially when patients are children with weak immunity,” the doctor added.

Out of 12,000 beds, 2800 are available at Mayo Hospital, 1500 each at Jinnah Hospital and Lahore General Hospital, 1200 at Services Hospital, 1000 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 700 at Children’s Hospital and the remaining at other hospitals in Lahore.

Dr Khurram stressed that allocation of funds and posting of healthcare providers should be made on the basis of number of visiting patients and not the bed strength of a hospital. “Besides the bed strength, number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are not enough to accommodate such a large number of patients,” he pointed out and added it was the government that has not established new hospitals to cope with the need of increasing population.

“Teaching hospitals in Lahore, especially Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore General Hospital and Lady Willingdon Hospital are catering needs of nearby cities. About 40 per cent of the patients visiting these health facilities belonged to other cities. The question is that why the government has not established hospitals in Kasur and other nearby cities to treat patient at local level,” he added.

The hype created after death of Zohara Bibi only added to the miseries of visiting patients as fear of action has left doctors with no other option except to provide treatment only on the beds.

Following the death of the 60-year-old woman from Kasur, CM Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice that resulted into the suspension of the MS.

“Bed strength of Medical Unit 1 of Jinnah Hospital is 48. At the time of death of a woman outside, 125 patients were getting treatment inside the emergency ward. She was not denied treatment but the question is that why she needed to come to Lahore all the way from Kasur. It is the government that should have provided such facilities in a big city like Kasur,” the YDA spokesman observed.

“The hype and action against doctors will only cause referral on unavailability of beds. Fear of action will cause doctors to treat patients on bed and not on stretchers or floor. This is not good for the patients,” he said, adding, it was responsibility of the government and not the duty doctors to provide beds in accordance with the present day needs.

So far, the probe body formed by the CM has not mentioned either the health authorities were informed about the bed paucity or the MS failed to bring the issue to their attention.

For now, such hurriedly taken actions appear only as a bid to push this sensitive issue under the carpet.