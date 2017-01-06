LAHORE - A large number of people made their way to Lahore from Islamabad yesterday to attend the funeral prayers of renowned classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali Khan Sahab.

Ustad Fateh had been under treatment at Islamabad's PIMS Hospital for the past 10 days and was suffering from a lungs disease. Fateh Ali khan was laid to rest at Mominpura graveyard in Lahore.

Renowned singers participated in his funeral and paid their condolences to their family members.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was the younger of the singing duo Amanat Ali and Hamid Ali Khan, who enjoyed immense prestige and success in Pakistan as well as India, until the demise of his nephew and music legend Amanat Ali Khan. He rose to fame after participating in the all Bengal music conference in culcutta in 1949.

After the partition the family moved to Pakistan and the dou swung back in the realm of music and earned top place among the singers of the time. Fateh received the President Pride of Performance and many other awards; however, none of the awards carried any financial assistance with them. Still, he maintained, “I would live my life exactly the same, if I had another life.”

Born in 1935 in Patiala, he and his elder brother Amanat Ali Khan became the Maharaja’s chosen singers at his ‘Darbar’. The "Bade" got attached to Fateh Ali's name, after younger Pakistani musicians with similar names, started making waves with an entirely different genre of music.

He received popularity from different countries like US, India, Germany, Italy, France, Norway and spent rest of his life singing and teaching classical music. Fateh Ali Khan also trained many students all over the world.

One of his favourite students was Deeyah of Norway. She later became an Emmy award-winning filmmaker. His famous song includes Raga Megh, Madhmad Sarang, Ais dum ka dee, Lang aja pattan, Raag Darbari and many more.

His brother Hamid Ali khan told The Nation that Fateh Ali Khan was suffering from lungs disease. “I used to go from Lahore to Islamabad to visit and ask about his health. Suddenly I had a call that Khan sahib passed away and I was in shock. But it is all the will of Allah Almighty what can we say,” Hamid Ali Khan added.